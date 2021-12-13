News
Manga Creator Mitsutoshi Furuya Passes Away at 85
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Furuya published Gūtara Mama for 45 years; Dame Oyaji manga inspired 1974 TV anime
Manga publisher Futabasha announced on Monday that manga creator Mitsutoshi Furuya passed away on December 8 due to cancer. He was 85 years old.
His family held a private funeral service, but are also planning a memorial at a later date.
Furuya ended his Gūtara Mama (Slacker Mom) manga in September 2020. The manga launched in 1975 and had a 45-year run in The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper's Sunday supplement paper Nichiyō Club. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation in 1983.
Furuya's Dame Oyaji manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 1974.
Furuya's Bar Lemon Heart manga ran in Futabasha's Manga Action magazine from 1985 until his death.
Sources: Futabasha's website, Comic Natalie via Hachima Kikō