Police Arrest Please Tell Me! Galko-chan Creator Kenya Suzuki for Importing Child Porn

Manga creator went missing last week before being located

The Kyodo news service reported on Monday that the Aichi Prefectural Police arrested 40-year-old manga creator Kenya Suzuki on suspicion of possessing child pornography imported from Germany in violation of Japan's Customs Act. Kyodo reported that the resident of Funabashi City, Chiba allegedly had six photo collections that he received by international mail on two separate occasions in September and October of last year.

According to the authorities, Suzuki stated upon his arrest that he "desperately wanted to acquire nude photos of foreign children that cannot be acquired in Japan." The report added that police have confiscated 46 books and publications allegedly containing child pornography from Suzuki's residence.

Manga creator Battan recently revealed on Twitter last week that Suzuki was reported missing for a week to police, but Battan later posted an update where they revealed that Suzuki had been located.

Suzuki is best known for his Please Tell Me! Galko-chan ( Oshiete! Galko-chan ) manga. Suzuki launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker digital manga service in June 2014, but published it on Twitter before that. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in North America. ANN contacted Seven Seas regarding Suzuki's arrest and is awaiting a response.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Source: Kyodo