Mikoto Yamaguchi, Mario's 'Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire?' Manga Listed as Ending in 7th Volume

Amazon is currently listing that Mikoto Yamaguchi and Mario's Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? ( Tamarowa ) manga will be the final volume of the manga. The volume will ship on March 9.

Seven Seas Entertainment began releasing the manga digitally and physically under its Ghost Ship adult imprint on December 14, and it describes the manga:

Down on her luck and pushing 30, Yuuna needs a plan to dig herself out from under her mountain of debt. Fortunately, she knows just the thing: Tamarowa, the famous reality television show where women compete for the right to marry into riches! She may not be the most well-connected contestant, or the prettiest, or the most provocative, but she's willing to do whatever it takes to thwart the competition and bag her man and his moneybags.

Yamaguchi and Mario launched the manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in June 2019. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 8.

The ongoing Tomodachi Game manga by Yuki Sato is based on Yamaguchi's original concept, and it inspired a live-action series, as well as two live-action films that all debuted in 2017. The manga is also inspiring a television anime that will premiere in April. The manga launched in 2013.

Yen Press published Yamaguchi's Scumbag Loser manga in English in 2016.

Source: Amazon