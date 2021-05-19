Seven Seas Licenses I Am a Cat Barista, The Dragon Knight's Beloved, The Walking Cat Manga

Might as Well Cheat , Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers , Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? also licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Hiro Majima's I Am a Cat Barista , Asagi Orikawa and Ritsu Aozaki's The Dragon Knight's Beloved , Tomo Kitaoka's The Walking Cat , and Chorisuke Natsumi's Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers manga.

The company also licensed Mikoto Yamaguchi and Mario's Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? manga and Munmun and Butcha-U's Might as Well Cheat manga under its Ghost Ship adult imprint.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Hiro Majima's I Am a Cat Barista ( Wagahai wa Neko de aru, Shokugyō wa Barista. ) manga both physically and digitally in November. It describes the manga:

For some people, the daily grind of city life is exhausting. Yet somewhere between busy streets there's a mysterious cat café that can only be found by weary souls. What's on the menu? A delicious cup of coffee, specially brewed for each customer…by a cat barista!

Majima launched the manga in Overlap 's Comic Qurie web manga magazine in May 2019. Overlap published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2020.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Asagi Orikawa and Ritsu Aozaki's The Dragon Knight's Beloved ( Ryūkishi no Okiniiri ) manga both physically and digitally in December. It describes the manga:

Melissa is a young woman training to be an attendant in the royal castle, working alongside the heroic dragon knights and their magnificent dragon steeds. The dragons love Melissa, and she's soon selected to join Hubert–former captain of the dragon knights and newly appointed earl–in the borderlands, where wild dragons roam freely in the skies. Might romance blossom between Melissa and this handsome young lord, whose new position brings with it a whole host of dilemmas?

The manga is based on Orikawa's original light novel series of the same name. The manga launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine in 2019, and Ichijinsha published the manga's third volume in November 2020.

Orikawa launched the light novel series with the first volume in January 2017, and the eighth novel shipped in October 2020.

Seven Seas will publish Tomo Kitaoka's The Walking Cat: A Cat's-Eye-View of the Zombie Apocalypse manga in a single complete omnibus volume both digitally and physically in October. It describes the manga:

Civilization is dead. Zombies roam the earth. When Jin, a young man trying to survive the chaos of this new reality, rescues a cat from certain death, the pair sets off on a quest to find Jin's wife, who may yet be alive.

Kitaoka launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in June 2018, and ended it in February 2020. Futabasha published the manga's third and final volume in March 2020.



Seven Seas will release the first volume of Munmun and Butcha-U's Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! ( Sekkaku Cheat wo Moratte Isekai ni Teni Shitan dakara, Suki na Yō ni Ikitemitai ) manga both physically and digitally in November. It describes the manga:

Satou Tarou, a 30-year-old construction worker, just died. Reborn into a fantasy world, he's granted such a high level of healing magic that it feels like a cheat code–and the healing potions he produces fetch a high price. Now wealthy, powerful, and with the worries of his old world long gone, he's ready to live it up in this new life…starting at the nearest brothel!

The manga is an adaptation of Munmun's original light novel series of the same name. The manga launched on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride manga website in March 2018. Micro Magazine published the manga's fourth volume in September 2020.

Munmun began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2016. Micro Magazine began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Kei Mizuryū, beginning with the first volume in November 2017. Micro Magazine published the seventh novel volume in August 2020.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Chorisuke Natsumi's Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers ( Hitomi-chan wa Hito Mishiri ) manga both physically and digitally in October. It describes the manga:

Tall and busty high school girl Takano Hitomi has shark teeth, a looming presence, and an intense facial expression. However, looks can be deceiving. Beneath her imposing frame and piercing glare, Hitomi-chan is a sweet first-year student who just wants to overcome her social anxiety and make some friends. Enter Usami Yuu, a second-year boy who is shorter than Hitomi but not put off by her intimidating looks. A friendship blossoms–and maybe more! Don't miss this charming romcom between a scary-but-sweet girl and her smaller, loving senpai.

Natsumi launched the manga on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross web manga site in September 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 20.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Mikoto Yamaguchi and Mario's Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? ( Tamarowa ) manga both digitally and physically under its Ghost Ship adult imprint in December. It describes the manga:

Down on her luck and pushing 30, Yuuna needs a plan to dig herself out from under her mountain of debt. Fortunately, she knows just the thing: Tamarowa, the famous reality television show where women compete for the right to marry into riches! She may not be the most well-connected contestant, or the prettiest, or the most provocative, but she's willing to do whatever it takes to thwart the competition and bag her man and his moneybags.

Yamaguchi and Mario launched the manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in June 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on April 14.

The ongoing Tomodachi Game manga by Yuki Sato is based on Yamaguchi's original concept, and it inspired a live-action series, as well as two live-action films that all debuted in 2017. The manga launched in 2013. Yen Press published Yamaguchi's Scumbag Loser manga in 2016.

Yamaguchi also drew the Shinigami-sama ni Saigo no Onegai o manga, which ran in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker from 2009 to 2011. Kabuto Kodai ( Sōichirō ) launched a remake of the manga in March 2019, and ended it on January 22.

Source: Press releases