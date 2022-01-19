Seven Seas Licenses 'Imaginary,' 'Dinosaurs Sanctuary' Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Imaginary manga, the Titan novel, and the Dinosaurs Sanctuary manga.

Seven Seas also announced that it will begin releasing new deluxe hardcover omnibus editions of Nagabe 's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún manga. The release will come in four omnibus volumes, with the first omnibus volume containing volumes 1-3 of the original manga shipping in June.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Niiro Ikuhana's Imaginary manga in August. The company describes the manga:

Back when Tasuku was a kid, he harbored a secret: he was in love with his friend Maika. But Maika moved away for school before he could gather his courage and confess. Now, as adults, they've reconnected as friends, and being together brings memories of their shared past rushing back. It was so easy to fantasize about wild things when they were children, but as adults, what are their fantasies now? This inventive and beautifully illustrated romantic drama explores the fantastical moments hiding in the everyday, and how a rich inner life can be a guide to a different future.

Ikuhana launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Rakuen ( Le Paradis ) magazine in February 2018. The first volume shipped in March 2021.

Seven Seas will release Mado Nozaki 's Titan novel under its Airship imprint in September. The company describes the novel:

In the distant future, society has all but eliminated the need for a human workforce. Thanks to an all-powerful AI network known collectively as Titan, humanity is now free to indulge in an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity. But one day, hobbyist psychologist Seika Naisho gets a job offer from a mysterious man by the name of Narain Srivastava–one of only a handful of people in the entire world who is still traditionally employed. He wishes to enlist Seika's expertise in the wake of a sudden and inexplicable malfunction in the AI network: as a therapist for Titan itself.

Nozaki released the novel in April 2020.

Nozaki's Babylon novels inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2019, and also inspired a manga adaptation that also ran in 2019.

Nozaki wrote the script for the KADO - The Right Answer anime and the Hello World movie. His other novels include know and Fantasista Doll: Eve .

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Itaru Kinoshita's Dinosaurs Sanctuary manga in September. The company describes the manga:

In 1946, someone discovered an island where dinosaurs had survived into the present. Through breeding and genetic manipulation, humans managed to increase their population and supercharge their popularity! Until, well...the unfortunate accident, when people's attitudes soured on the idea of visiting dinosaurs. This story follows a rookie zookeeper who is newly hired at Enoshima Dinoland, a struggling dinosaur sanctuary, and the fascinating creatures who need specialized love and care!

Kinoshita launched the manga in Shinchosha 's Comic @Bunch magazine in March 2021. Shinchosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2021.

