Eien no 831 Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Theme Songs

The official Twitter account for director Kenji Kamiyama 's new anime feature Eien no 831 (The Eternal 831) began streaming the second promotional video on Thursday. The video previews KanoeRana 's opening theme song "Kingyo Bachi" and music duo angela 's theme song "Hitohira no Mirai."

／ Squared new#永遠の８３１ 第2弾ＰＶ公開！！ ＼ 最新カットに加え、 #angela「#ひとひらの未来」 #カノエラナ さん「#キンギョバチ」 #椎名豪 さんによる楽曲も収録Multiple musical notes スケールアップしたPV🎞 とくとご覧あれEyes https://youtu.be/AU4Xrmlq9sw #斉藤壮馬 #M・A・O #興津和幸 #神山健治 #WOWOW(@eienno831)January 20

The anime will premiere on January 30 on WOWOW . The anime commemorates the network's 30th anniversary, which occured in April 2021.

Gō Shiina ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ) is composing the music for the anime. Music duo angela is performing the anime's theme song, while KanoeRana (first TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ending theme) is performing the anime's opening theme song.

The anime's cast includes:

The tagline on the teaser visual (pictured right) reads, "Who restarted time when it stopped?"

Kamiyama is directing and writing the anime at Craftar , and he said last November that the anime is a "socially conscious youth crime adventure story." The story is set in Tokyo that is in deep disarray due to "an unprecedented calamity."

Kamiyama is perhaps best known for directing the Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , and Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit anime. He has also directed 009 Re:Cyborg , Napping Princess , and most recently, he co-directed the 2019 Ultraman anime and the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime alongside Shinji Aramaki . Netflix released the latter two anime worldwide.

Kamiyama is also co-directing this fall's Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series with Aramaki. He is directing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim prequel feature film.