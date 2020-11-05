Kenji Kamiyama Directs, Writes New 'Feature-Length' Anime for WOWOW in 2022

WOWOW announced on Thursday that anime director Kenji Kamiyama is producing a new "feature-length" anime work at Craftar that will air on WOWOW in 2022. The anime commemorates the network's 30th anniversary, which will occur in April 2021.

Kamiyama will direct and write the anime, and he added that the anime will be a "socially conscious youth crime adventure story." He is currently penning the script for the anime.

Kamiyama is perhaps best known for directing the Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , and Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit anime. He has also directed 009 Re:Cyborg , Napping Princess , and most recently, he co-directed the 2019 Ultraman anime and the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime alongside Shinji Aramaki . Netflix released the latter two anime worldwide. He is also co-directing the upcoming Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime with Aramaki.

Source: Comic Natalie