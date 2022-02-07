Witchcraft Works Manga Gets 'Extra' Serialization

This year's March issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Monday that Ryū Mizunagi 's Witchcraft Works manga is getting an "Extra" serialization spin-off manga that will focus on untold stories from characters' pasts and futures. Witchcraft Works Extra will launch in the magazine's next issue, which ships on March 7.

The manga ended in the same issue. Kodansha will publish the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume on March 7.

Vertical is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Honoka Takamiya is an average student. Ayaka Kagari, his classmate who sits next to him in class, on the other hand, is the class "Princess." Ayaka is tall, strikingly gorgeous, and has a regalness to her that almost exudes a royal attitude. Despite their proximity in school, over the school year the two have never shared much conversation... until today. So today as class ended, Takamiya was suddenly attacked by a cat-eared witch and her band of bunny-costumed thugs! And if that were not enough of a shock, this average joe would then be saved like a Princess by none other than Ayaka Kagari... a witch herself!

Mizunagi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in March 2010. The magazine announced in April 2021 that the manga was entering its final arc. The manga's 16th compiled book volume previously revealed on July 7 that the manga's 17th volume will be the final volume. Vertical published the 15th volume last April.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga's eighth volume bundled an original anime disc in 2015.