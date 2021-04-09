Witchcraft Works Manga Enters Final Arc

The May issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ryū Mizunagi 's Witchcraft Works manga is entering its final arc.

Vertical is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Honoka Takamiya is an average student. Ayaka Kagari, his classmate who sits next to him in class, on the other hand, is the class "Princess." Ayaka is tall, strikingly gorgeous, and has a regalness to her that almost exudes a royal attitude. Despite their proximity in school, over the school year the two have never shared much conversation... until today. So today as class ended, Takamiya was suddenly attacked by a cat-eared witch and her band of bunny-costumed thugs! And if that were not enough of a shock, this average joe would then be saved like a Princess by none other than Ayaka Kagari... a witch herself!

Mizunagi launched the manga in Good! Afternoon in March 2010. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume in October 2020. Vertical will publish the 15th volume on April 13.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga's eighth volume bundled an original anime disc in 2015.