Lockdown Zone: Level X Manga Listed as Ending in Volume 3

Amazon is listing the third volume of Romy Oishi and meshe 's Lockdown Zone: Level X ( Kankin Kuiki Level X ) manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on March 17.

Denpa is publishing the manga simultaneously with the Japanese release, and it describes the manga:

Ryoka is awakened by flurry of text messages from her mother! Panicked and rushed, Mom is clearly concerned for Ryoka's safety but she is not to keen on letting her daughter know why. And the reason behind that is nothing could really properly describe what is happening! The world might be ending! And there might be an unidentifiable being on the roof of their apartment building!

The manga launched in Japan on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action website in July 2020.

Source: Amazon