The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World Manga Ends in 5th Volume

Shogakukan 's listing for the fifth volume of Kyōka Izumi , Ōmiya , and Reiko Sakurada 's The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World ( Isekai ni Kyūseishu to Shite Yobaremashita ga, Arasa ni wa Muri Nanode, Hissori Book Cafe Hajimemashita. ) manga states that the volume will be the final volume. The volume will ship on May 18.

The manga entered its final arc with the 21st chapter in October.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When a “god” tells Tsukina that she is to be transported to another world to become its savior, Tsukina isn't interested. As a bookish thirty-something, she has zero desire to go on some big adventure…so when she arrives in the strange new land, she decides to use her magical powers to create a cozy little book café instead. But when a fellow “savior” starts causing trouble, Tsukina might just have to play the hero, after all!

Izumi, Ōmiya , and Sakurada launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday website and Manga ONE app in July 2019. Izumi writes the story, while Sakurada draws the art. Ōmiya is credited for coordination. Izumi and Sakurada launched a separate light novel series for the story under Kadokawa 's Beans Bunko label, and Kadokawa published the third light novel volume on December 24.

Source: Shogakukan