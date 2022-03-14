Kyoto Animation Closes Physical Store Permanently

Studio had closed store after deadly arson in 2019, continued closure due to COVID-19

Kyoto Animation announced on Monday that the studio has decided to permanently close its Kyoani & Do Shop! physical merchandise store in Uji, Kyoto. The company commented on the closure:

It was a tough decision for us to close the space where many fans and friends had given us sincere, warm thoughts and sympathy. We now have more staffs joined, shared with the same vision. Therefore, we determined to reconstruct the store space into a workplace to provide more sufficient work and meet the fans' requests. We truly appreciate your kind understanding.

The company assured fans that the Kyoani Shop online will remain open as usual. However, the online shop for international fans is still currently suspended due to COVID-19 measures.

The studio had closed its online and physical stores after the deadly arson at the production company's 1st studio building in July 2019 that killed 36 people and injured 33 others. Kyoto Animation then reopened the online shop in August 2019. The studio had planned to reopen the physical shop in March 2020, but then the studio continued keeping the store closed due to COVID-19. The store did not reopen before the announcement of the permanent closure on Monday.

Source: Kyoto Animation