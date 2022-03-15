Wit Studio Streams Animated Segment for Yagate Umi e to Todoku Live-Action Film

Wit Studio began streaming a two-minute animated work on Monday that will appear in the live-action film adaptation of Maru Ayase 's Yagate Umi e to Todoku (One Day You Will Reach the Ocean) novel. The end of the video features a trailer for the film. Yūtarō Kubo and Satomi Maiya , who directed and wrote both of the The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún OVAs, animated the work.

The film will open in Japan on April 1. The film stars Yukino Kishii and Minami Hamabe . Ryutoaro Nakagawa is directing the film and penning the script.

Kodansha published the original novel in 2016. The novel centers on Mana, who cannot accept that her close friend Sumire had died. The novel follows her over the course of 12 years as she deals with the deep sadness of the loss and starts to move forward.

Source: Press release