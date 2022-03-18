News
Masayuki Suzuki, Suu, Airi Suzuki Perform Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime Season 3's Theme Songs
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the Kaguya-sama: Love is War television anime for Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic-, the third season of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War television anime, revealed on Friday the theme song artists and a new visual. Masayuki Suzuki is returning to perform the opening theme song "GIRI GIRI" with Suu. Airi Suzuki is returning to perform the ending theme song "Heart wa Oteage" (My Heart Does Not Know What to Do).
The season will debut on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV on April 8 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, April 9). The anime will also air on MBS, RKB, and TeNY. The series will stream on Abema.
The returning cast members include:
- Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya
- Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane
- Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara
- Ryōta Suzuki as Yū Ishigami
- Yūki Takada as Rei Onodera
- Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino
- Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka
- Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi
- Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi
- Taku Yashiro as Kashiwagi's boyfriend
- Yutaka Aoyama as Narrator
The returning staff members include:
- Director: Mamoru Hatakeyama
- Series Script Supervisor: Yasuhiro Nakanishi
- Character Design: Yūko Yahiro
- Chief Animation Directors: Hiroshi Yakou, Yūko Hariba, Kii Tanaka
- Prop Design: Takayuki Kidou
- Art Director: Risa Wakabayashi
- Art Setting: Hiroki Matsumoto, Mikiya Hiragi
- Color Key Artist: Kanako Hokari
- CG Director: Yuki Kuribayashi
- Director of Photography: Masaharu Okazaki
- Editing: Rie Matsubara
- Music: Kei Haneoka
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
- Production: A-1 Pictures
Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen, the second season of the television anime of Aka Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen) manga, premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also dubbed both seasons of the anime.
The new season included returning staff members, such as director Mamoru Hatakeyama, script supervisor Yasuhiro Nakanishi, character designer Yūko Yahiro, composer Kei Haneoka, and studio A-1 Pictures. Masayuki Suzuki performed the opening theme song "Daddy! Daddy! Do! feat. Airi Suzuki," and Haruka Fukuhara performed the ending theme song "Kaze ni Fukarete" (Blown by the Wind).
The first television anime premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and FunimationNow. The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February 2021.
The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan on September 2019. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.
Akasaka began the series in Shueisha's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga has also inspired two spinoff manga series.
Sources: Kaguya-sama: Love is War franchise's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history