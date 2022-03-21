Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Anime Reveals Promo Video, Visual, Opening Theme Song, July Premiere

15 main cast members perform opening theme

The official Twitter account for Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! , the television anime of the Teppen—!!! (Summit!!!) manga, revealed on Monday a promotional video, visual, opening theme song, and July premiere. A website also opened for the series.

Teppen— All Stars, a unit composed of the 15 main cast members, will perform the opening theme song "Teppen— Tengoku ~TOP OF THE LAUGH!!!~."

The anime will have an event featuring 15 cast members on August 21 at Nakano Sunplaza in Tokyo.

Artist Namamugi and story developer Inujun based the manga on Seiyū San-Shimai Team Y , a unit formed by voice actresses Mikoi Sasaki , Aimi , and Ayasa Itō . The coming-of-age story follows three high school girls who aspire to rise to the summit of the comedy world. Sasaki voices the character Yuzu Hosono (left in image below), Itō voices Yayoi Sakamoto (center), and Aimi voices Yomogi Takahashi (right).

The cast also includes (from left to right in below image):

Riko Kohara as Mako Shirakabe

as Mako Shirakabe Saika Kitamori as Saeka Yabukita

as Saeka Yabukita Yūki Wakai as Hikari Jogasaki

Celebri-Tea, a comedy group that represents the Tōkai region

(Left to right in image below)

Himari Hazuki as Hina Kasama

as Hina Kasama Megu Sakuragawa as Miyu Komatsuzaki

as Miyu Komatsuzaki Moe Toyota as Misao Ushiku

Okurade О̄koku, a comedy group that represents the Kantō region

(Left to right in image below)

Momoyo Koyama as Chihori Hokuto

as Chihori Hokuto Nanae Kojima as Yuina Rokkatei

as Yuina Rokkatei Aina Suzuki as Mone Ishiya

Shinryakusha, a comedy group that represents the Hokkaido area

(Left to right in image below)

Mayu Sagara as Iroha Akishika

as Iroha Akishika Aina Aiba as Kana Kiyotsuru

as Kana Kiyotsuru Honoka Kuroki as Chitose Amano

Dangan Kunoichi, a comedy group that represents the Kansai area

Shinji Takamatsu ( School Rumble , Gintama , Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto ) is the anime's chief director, while Toshinori Watanabe ( Soul Buster , Tokyo Ghoul:re , Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) is directing the anime at Drive . Jun Kumagai ( Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- , Aquarion Logos ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Yoshiyuko Ōkubo ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear G , Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX , Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV episode animation director) is designing the characters.

In the story, Yayoi Sakamoto, a diehard fan of comedians and comedy acts, enrolls in the private Kazuki High School in Namba (Osaka's entertainment district famous as the starting point for many comedians). She reunites with Yomogi Takahashi, a childhood friend who once formed the comedy duo "Konamonzu" with her when they were little. Before long, they find themselves putting together a routine at a park like they did before, in order to enter a local shopping area's contest. At that moment, a mysterious girl calls out to them.

Seiyū San-Shimai Team Y 's YouTube channel has over 133,000 subscribers. Namamugi launched the manga in Monthly Bushiroad magazine in January 2021, and Kadokawa published the manga's second volume on January 20. The manga already spawned in-person events and voice dramas.

The anime's original announcement listed the anime's full title as Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! with 15 exclamation points (instead of just three exclamation points as in the manga's title) and teased that the 15 exclamation points have significance. (The Teppen—!!! manga is unrelated with Takaki Konari 's 1993-1996 Teppen manga or its 1996 original video anime adaptation.)