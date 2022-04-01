Live-Action Vampire, Giant Robo Scriptwriter Hiroo Matsuda Passes Away

Scriptwriter for Playgirl series was 88

Toei announced on Friday that scriptwriter Hiroo Matsuda passed away on March 24 of malignant lymphoma. He was 88.

Matsuda wrote scripts for the 1968-69 live-action Vampire television anime series based on Osamu Tezuka 's The Vampires manga. Matsuda also wrote scripts for the live-action Giant Robo television series from 1967-1968. He also wrote scripts for the long-running Playgirl live-action series.

He also wrote scripts for films such as Pride: Unmei no Toki , Tengoku no Taizai , Jingi no Hakaba ( Graveyard of Honor ), Hanaichimonme ( Gray Sunset ), Shasō , Sonogo no Jinginaki Tatakai , and many more.

Matsuda was born in Kyoto in 1933. He graduated from Kyoto University's department of literature in 1958 and joined Toei that same year working as an assistant director at a film studio. He then transferred to the studio's planning department in 1962 and started work as a scriptwriter.



Image © Toei

