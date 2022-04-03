Kyowno's story of idols under 149 centimeters tall & their producer

The final concert in " The [email protected] Cinderella Girls 10th Anniversary [email protected] Wonderland!!!" tour ended on Sunday with an announcement that Kyowno's The [email protected] Cinderella Girls U149 manga is launching a television anime adaptation by the studio Cygames Pictures .

Kyowno drew the following illustration to celebrate the news:

The manga centers around girls under 149 centimeters tall (under about 4-feet, 11-inches) who aspire to be idols despite not having a producer or gigs. However, maybe with a marvelous dress, a marvelous stage, and a marvelous prince ... The new Cinderella story follows these small idols and their small rookie producer.

Kyowno launched the manga on Cygames ' online Cycomi service in 2016, and Cygames published the fourth volume in October 2018.

The [email protected] franchise began as an arcade game in 2005, with the player tasked with producing idols in a fledgling idol company, managing practice schedules, concerts, CD releases, and time off. The game was first ported to the Xbox 360 in 2007, and had a sequel game in 2011, which finalized the first 13 characters of the franchise . Later spinoffs include The [email protected] Cinderella Girls social game, which introduced the story of a larger set of entirely new characters within the story of multimedia conglomerate; The [email protected] : Million Live! , which includes the original 13 characters alongside new characters; The [email protected] SideM , which focused on male idols all of whom had "unique reasons" for becoing idols; and The [email protected] Shiny Colors , a mobile game and the most recent entirely new entry in the franchise , with new female idols and a return to gameplay features from the first two games.

The first anime adaptation for the franchise was 2007's Idolmaster: Xenoglossia , a spinoff mecha anime. A-1 Pictures and Nishigori adapted the first two games in 2011's The [email protected] anime, and also produced the 2014 anime film THE [email protected] MOVIE: Kagayaki no Mukōgawa e! . The studio and some of the original staff returned for both 2015's The [email protected] Cinderella Girls and 2017's The [email protected] SideM anime. The [email protected] : Million Live! also has an upcoming television anime adaptation.

The [email protected] Cinderella Girls is also getting a 10th anniversary "celebration animation" that will feature all 190 idols. Cygames Pictures animated the video.