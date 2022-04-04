Arrangement of Song from Kirby Super Star Game Wins Grammy Award

The 8-Bit Big Band's cover of "Meta Knight's Revenge" won award

Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman's fusion and big band arrangement of the song "Meta Knight's Revenge" from the Kirby Super Star Super Nintendo game won a Grammy in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella category at the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday. The music video premiered in February 2021:

Silverman arranged the cover song, and Rosen handled the orcestration and additional arrangements. The 8-Bit Big Band performed the cover based on an original arrangement by Button Masher.

The other nominees for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella were "Chopsticks" by Bill O'Connell, "For the Love of a Princess" by Robin Smith, "Infinite Love" by Emile Mosseri, and "The Struggle Within" by Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez.

The 64th Grammy Awards recognize recordings that debuted between September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. The ceremony took place on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Kirby Super Star launched for SNES in 1996, and it included eight games in its cartridge. The "Revenge of Meta Knight" game features the music used in the Grammy-winning arrangement. Kirby Super Star received ports on the Nintendo Wii Virtual Console, the SNES Classic Edition, and, more recently, the Nintendo Switch Online service. Kirby Super Star Ultra , an enhanced remake of the original SNES game, launched for Nintendo DS in 2008.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land , the latest game in the franchise , launched for Nintendo Switch on March 25.

Sources: Grammys, Pitchfork (Evan Minsker and Matthew Ismael Ruiz)