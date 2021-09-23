News
Nintendo Unveils Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch Game for Spring 2022
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
3D Kirby game takes place in abandoned world
Nintendo revealed a new game in its Kirby series titled Kirby and the Forgotten Land during a Nintendo Direct stream on Thursday. The game will ship for the Switch in spring 2022.
Nintendo describes the game:
Join Kirby in an unforgettable journey through a mysterious world in a delightful 3D platforming adventure.
Take control of the powerful pink puffball, Kirby, and move around freely in 3D stages as you discover a mysterious world with abandoned structures from a past civilization—like a shopping mall?! Copy enemies' abilities like Sword and Ice and use them to attack and explore your surroundings! What journey awaits Kirby? Take a deep breath and get ready for an unforgettable adventure!