Transformers: Beyond Reality VR Game Delayed

The official Twitter account for the Transformers : Beyond Reality virtual reality game announced on Wednesday that the game is delayed. The game was slated to launch for PlayStation VR and PC via Steam on March 31.

The Twitter account also posted a gameplay video on Wednesday.

Barricade thought he had Grimlock there didn't he?



This is part of level 1 of Transformers Beyond Reality.#transformers #transformersvr #vr pic.twitter.com/r30dA6LX4u — TransformersVR (@TransformersVr) March 30, 2022

Developer Meta4 Interactive stated that it will announce a new release date at a later time. The developers stated regarding the delay, "You know how Starscream could always find a way to derail Megatron's best-laid plans? While it wasn't him, the release of Transformers: Beyond Reality has been derailed by reasons beyond our control."

Publisher Outright Games and developer Coatsink's Transformers : Battlegrounds game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in October 2020.

Kabam released the free-to-play fighting game Transformers : Forged to Fight for Android and iOS in April 2017.