Isekai Yakkyoku Anime Casts Reina Ueda, Kaede Hondo

The official website for the television anime of Liz Takayama 's Isekai Yakkyoku (Alternate World Pharmacy) novel series announced two more cast members on Tuesday:

Reina Ueda as Eleonor "Ellen" Bonnefoy, the top apprentice of Pharma's father Bruno and Pharma's tutor

as Eleonor "Ellen" Bonnefoy, the top apprentice of Pharma's father Bruno and Pharma's tutor Kaede Hondo as Charlotte "Lotte" Sorel, who serves the de Medicis family as a maid (with her mother) and Pharma's caretaker



The story centers around a young pharmacologist who was so focused on his research that he died from overwork. He was transported to an alternate world and reincarnated as Pharma, the scion in a noble lineage of court healers. In this world where erroneous remedies and cures are rampant, he takes on all kinds of ailments to save lives, thanks to his inside knowledge of modern pharmacology from his past life.

Aki Toyosaki stars as Pharma de Medicis.

Keizou Kusakawa ( Kan Colle , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st , Ahiru no Sora , Dog Days , Sekirei ) is directing the anime at diomedéa , and Wataru Watari ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Girlish Number ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Matsumoto ( Chio's School Road , Kan Colle ) is designing the characters.

The anime wil air this year.

Takayama launched the story on the user-submission site Shōsetsuka ni Narou (Let's Be Novelists). Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint published the eighth volume of the light novel series in print with illustrations by keepout on July 21. Sei Takano has been serializing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine. The franchise has over 2.3 million copies in circulation.

