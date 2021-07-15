Isekai Yakkyoku Light Novel About Modern Pharmacologist in Another World Gets TV Anime

A website and Twitter account opened on Thursday to announce that a television anime adaptation of Liz Takayama 's Isekai Yakkyoku (Alternate World Pharmacy) novel series has been green-lit.

The story centers around a young pharmacologist who was so focused on his research that he died from overwork. He was transported to an alternate world and reincarnated as Pharma, the scion in a noble lineage of court healers. In this world where erroneous remedies and cures are rampant, he takes on all kinds of ailments to save lives, thanks to his inside knowledge of modern pharmacology from his past life.

The novel illustrator keepout and manga artist Sei Takano drew illustrations to celebrate the anime news:

Takayama launched the story on the user-submission site Shōsetsuka ni Narou. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint has so far published seven volumes of the light novel series in print with illustrations by keepout , and it will publish the eighth volume on July 21. Sei Takano has been serializing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine. The franchise has 2.3 million copies in circulation.

