Soul Hackers 2 Game's Trailer Previews English Dub

Game launches in West on August 26

Atlus unveiled a trailer on Thursday during the Summer Game Fest 2022 livestream event for its Soul Hackers 2 game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and Steam . "The Calling" trailer previews the game's English dub .

The game will get a Digital Deluxe Edition that includes a Booster Item Pack and bonus story arc: "The Lost Numbers" The Premium Edition includes those items, as well as a costume and BGM pack, bonus demon pack, Ai-ho Demon, and Mary's Maid Frock Outfit. Pre-orders are available now.

Atlus will release the game in Japan on August 25. Atlus West will release the game in English on August 26, and Sega Europe will also release the game on August 26.

Atlus West describes the game:

In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!

Atlus released the Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers game as part of its overall Shin Megami Tensei franchise for Sega Saturn in 1997, PlayStation in 1999, and Nintendo 3DS in 2012. Atlus released the 3DS version in North America in 2013.

Atlus released the Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner game for Sega Saturn in 1995, and then released it for PlayStation Portable in 2005.

Sources: Summer Game Fest livestream, press release