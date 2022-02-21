Atlus Reveals Soul Hackers 2 Game for Release on August 25

Game to launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, Steam

Atlus revealed on Monday that it is developing the Soul Hackers 2 game, and will release the game in Japan on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and Steam on August 25. Atlus West confirmed on Monday that it will release the game in English on August 26 for the same platforms. Sega Europe will also release the game for the same platforms on August 26.

English-subtitled version



Original Japanese version



Atlus West describes the game:

In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!

Atlus released the Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers game as part of its overall Shin Megami Tensei franchise for Sega Saturn in 1997, PlayStation in 1999, and Nintendo 3DS in 2012. Atlus released the 3DS version in North America in 2013.

Atlus released the Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner game for Sega Saturn in 1995, and then released it for PlayStation Portable in 2005.

