Sentai Filmworks Licenses My Isekai Life Anime

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has licensed the television anime of Shinkoshoto 's My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! ( Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life: Daini no Shokugyō o Ete, Sekai Saikyō ni Narimashita ) light novel series. HIDIVE will exclusively stream the anime as part of the summer simulcast season. Sentai Filmworks will release the anime on home video at a later date.

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on July 4 at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EDT) with a one-hour special airing of the first two episodes. The anime will also run on the Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and BS Fuji channels, as well as on Abema and other streaming services in Japan.

The story centers around Yūji Sano who works at a company that is harsh on its employees. After bringing some overtime work back home, he gets a message on his computer: "You have been summoned to an alternate world!" It is a game-like world, complete with status bars and skills. Yūji tames a slime monster and thus becomes a tamer. Then, he suddenly attains a second profession — sage — and awakens magical powers within himself. Yūji's alternate world adventure begins when he follows a slime, that seemingly weakest of all monsters.

The anime stars:

Keisuke Kojima ( I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level , Babylon ) is directing the anime and designing the characters at REVOROOT . Kiyotaka Suzuki ( FLCL Alternative ) is the assistant director. Naohiro Fukushima ( I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level ) is handling the series scripts. Norihito Saitama is the chief animation director and additional character designer.

Keisuke Goto ( Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is also a chief animation director. Satoshi Takezawa ( Digimon Adventure: ) is in charge of color design. Aiko Taira ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is the art director at Studio Naya . Shunsuke Kobayashi is the director of photography at Sanzigen. Ryō Tanaka ( Cells at Work! Code Black ) is serving as sound director. Gin ( Pop Team Epic ) is composing the music at Busted Rose. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

Three-member rock band Non Stop Rabbit perform the opening theme song "Mujikaku no Tensai" (Obliviously Talented). Surachanzu△, a voice actor unit composed of the six cast members who play the slimes in the show, perform the ending theme song "Gohan da yo! Dadadadan!!" The members include Hikaru Tohno (Sura), Mai Kanno (Surapacchi), Haruna Mikawa (Mayusawa), Erisa Kuon (Saruhappa), Nichika Omori (Higesura), and Miharu Hanai (Pekesura).

SB Creative 's GA Novel imprint began publishing the story with illustrations by Huuka Kazabana in 2018. PONJEA launched the manga adaptation in 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga adaptation with the title My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! .

Source: Sentai Filmworks