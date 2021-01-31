Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life Light Novels Get TV Anime

The live-streamed "GA Fes 2021" event announced on Sunday that Shinkoshoto 's Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life ~Daini no Shokugyō o Ete, Sekai Saikyō ni Narimashita~ (The Reincarnated Sage's Alternate World Life: I Got a Second Profession, and Became the Most Powerful in the World) light novel series is inspiring a television anime that is "coming soon." The event debuted a promotional video that announced the studio information, along with an anime for another story by Shinkoshoto :





The story centers around Yūji Sano who works at a company that is harsh on its employees. After bringing some overtime work back home, he gets a message on his computer: "You have been summoned to an alternate world!" It is a game-like world, complete with status bars and skills. Yūji tames a slime monster and thus becomes a tamer. Then, he suddenly attains a second profession — sage — and awakens magical powers within himself. Yūji's alternate world adventure begins when he follows a slime, that seemingly weakest of all monsters.

REVOROOT is animating the project, and Pony Canyon is producing the music.

SB Creative 's GA Novel imprint began publishing the story with illustrations by Huuka Kazabana in 2017, and there are currently 12 volumes. LIVER JAM&POPO launched the manga adaptation in 2017.

Source: GA Fes 2021 livestream