The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest Light Novels Get TV Anime

The live-streamed "GA Fes 2021" event announced on Sunday that Shinkoshoto 's The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ( Shikkaku Mon no Saikyō Kenja ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime. The event debuted a promotional video that announced the cast and staff, along with an anime for another story by Shinkoshoto :





The main cast members are:

Noriaki Akitaya is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Hiroki Uchida is supervising the series scripts.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga adaptation by LIVER JAM&POPO ( Friendly Land ), and it describes the story:

His strength limited by the magical crest with which he was born, Mathias, the world's most powerful sage, decides reincarnation is necessary to become the strongest of all. Upon his rebirth as a young boy, Mathias is thrilled to discover he's been born with the optimal crest for magical combat on his First Try! Unfortunately, the world he's been born into has abysmally poor standards when it comes to magic, and everyone thinks he's still marked for failure! Now it's up to Mathias to prove everyone wrong…world's strongest sage-style!

Shinkoshoto launched the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō! website, and SB Creative 's GA Novel imprint began publishing the story with illustrations by Huuka Kazabana in 2016. LIVER JAM&POPO launched the manga adaptation in 2017.

Source: GA Fes 2021 livestream