Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite Manga Gets Anime by Madhouse

Uoto's manga tells story of conflict between church, academia in Renaissance Poland

This year's 30th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Uoto's Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite (Chi: On the Movements of the Earth) manga is inspiring an anime adaptation by Madhouse .

Shogakukan describes the manga:

Sparks of the discoveries of the Renaissance are only beginning to burn in 15th century Europe, even as those who make discoveries are burned for their heresy. In Poland, a child prodigy named Rafal is expected to be another great mind in theology, but an encounter with a certain man leads him down the path to a heretical truth.

Uoto launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it on April 25. Shogakukan will publish the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume on Thursday.

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old.