Circus Announces Da Capo 5 Visual Novel; D.C.4 Fortunate Departures Fandisc for PS4, Switch

CIRCUS announced on Saturday that it is developing Da Capo 5 , the latest work in its Da Capo series of romance visual novels. A teaser website for the visual novel will launch on July 29.

CIRCUS also announced on Saturday that D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ is getting a console version, and the visual novel is getting a new stage play. The visual novel previously inspired a stage play in November 2021.

CIRCUS and Entergram also announced on Saturday that they will release D.C.4 Fortunate Departures for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Pre-orders will start on June 30.

CIRCUS launched the Da Capo 4 visual novel in May 2019 for PC, and then on PS4 and Switch in December 2019. A new edition titled D.C.4 Plus Harmony launched for PC in August 2021, and another new edition titled D.C.4 Sweet Harmony launched for PC on April 28. The D.C.4 Fortunate Departures fandisc originally launched for PC in February 2021.

The first three main games of the series ( D.C. ~Da Capo~ , Da Capo II, and D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ ) have inspired respective anime adaptations of the same name. The franchise has also inspired three OVAs and several manga adaptations. Crunchyroll streamed D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ as it aired starting in January 2013.

MangaGamer has released several of the visual novels in the series in English.