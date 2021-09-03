D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ Visual Novel Gets Stage Play in November

3rd game in long-running visual novel series also inspired 2013 TV anime

Visual novel developer Circus announced on Friday that its D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ visual novel is inspiring a stage play titled D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ Kimi to Tabi Suru Toki no Mahō (The Magic of Time While Traveling With You). The play will run from November 17 to 21 in Tokyo's Nissho Hall.

The stage play's cast, which features some of the franchise 's returning cast members, includes Emi Nitta as Rikka Morizono, Suzuka Fujimura as Charles Yoshino, Mikoi Sasaki as Himeno Katsuragi, Mari Takahashi as Sara Rukawa, and Chika Ishimaru as Aoi Hinomoto.

( D.C. ~Da Capo~ , Da Capo II, and Da Capo III ), the first three main games of the series, have all inspired anime adaptations. The franchise has also inspired three OVAs and several manga adaptations. Crunchyroll streamed D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ as it aired in January 2013. Da Capo 4 is the latest entry in the series, and it shipped in May 2019.

MangaGamer has released several visual novels in the series in English.

Sources: Circus' official website, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web