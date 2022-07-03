News
Both 'Seasons' of Fate/Grand Carnival Anime Now Available on Crunchyroll
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Aniplex of America announced at Anime Expo on Sunday that Fate/Grand Carnival, the two-volume original video anime project for the Fate/Grand Order game, is now available with both "seasons" subtitled and dubbed on Crunchyroll. Aniplex of America will also release the anime on Blu-ray Disc on October 11, with the subtitles and dub available in the release. Right Stuf is now taking pre-orders for the Blu-ray Disc.
Aniplex of America is streaming an English-subtitled trailer.
The anime's 30-minute "1st Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD went on sale in Japan in June 2021. The 30-minute "2nd Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD was originally slated to ship in August 2021, but was delayed twice due to production issues, and eventually shipped in October 2021.
As Carnival Phantasm parodied Tsukihime and Fate/stay night characters, Fate/Grand Carnival parodies many of the character relationships and stories from Fate/Grand Order.
Akira Sekine played Ritsuka Fujimaru. Most of the other cast members reprised their roles from the various Fate/Grand Order and Fate projects:
- Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight
- Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci
- Sakura Tange as Nero Claudius
- Nobutoshi Canna as Cú Chulainn (Lancer), Cú Chulainn (Caster), Cú Chulainn (Alter), Orion
- Kazuya Nakai as Cú Chulainn (Prototype)
- Hikaru Midorikawa as Red Hare
- Makoto Furukawa as Akhilleus
- Saori Hayami as Atalanta, "Mysterious Alter Ego"
- Miyuki Sawashiro as Artemis
- Ayako Kawasumi as Arturia Pendragon
- Takahiro Mizushima as Gawain
- Chiwa Saito as Chevalier d'Eon
- Atsuko Tanaka as Carmilla
- Kana Ueda as Ishtar
- Ayane Sakura as Queen Medb
- Minami Tanaka as Nitocris
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Lancelot
- Kouki Uchiyama as Tristan
- Rumi Okubo as Elizabeth Bathory
- Jouji Nakata as Mysterious Cat V, Narrator
- Ai Nonaka as Mysterious Cat W
- Ayako Kawasumi as Mysterious Cat X
- Atsuko Tanaka as Mysterious Cat Y
Many of the staff members also worked on the similar Carnival Phantasm project:
- Director: Seiji Kishi
- Series Composition/Script: Makoto Uezu
- Character Design: Kazuaki Morita, Tomohito Hirose
- Character Design Collaboration: Eri Takenashi
- Sound Director: Satoki Iida
- Music: Yasuharu Takanashi (Team-MAX), Keita Haga
- Music Production: Lantis
- Animation Producer: Yūji Higa
- Animation Production: Lerche
In addition, Ayumi Miyakoshi directed the art, and Mio Takekawa was the color key artist. Tomoyuki Kunii was the compositing director of photography. Rie Takahashi, Minami Tanaka, Rumi Okubo, Aoi Yūki, Nao Tōyama, Ayane Sakura, Saori Hayami, Ayako Kawasumi, Kana Ueda, Sakura Tange, and Mai Kadowaki sang the opening theme "Super Affection" as their respective characters.
Source: Aniplex of America's Twitter account (link 2), Aniplex USA YouTube channel