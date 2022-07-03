Both 'Seasons' of Fate/Grand Carnival Anime Now Available on Crunchyroll

Anime will also be available in Blu-ray Disc release on October 11 with

Aniplex of America announced at Anime Expo on Sunday that Fate/Grand Carnival , the two-volume original video anime project for the Fate/Grand Order game, is now available with both "seasons" subtitled and dubbed on Crunchyroll . Aniplex of America will also release the anime on Blu-ray Disc on October 11, with the subtitles and dub available in the release. Right Stuf is now taking pre-orders for the Blu-ray Disc.

Aniplex of America is streaming an English-subtitled trailer.

The anime's 30-minute "1st Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD went on sale in Japan in June 2021. The 30-minute "2nd Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD was originally slated to ship in August 2021, but was delayed twice due to production issues, and eventually shipped in October 2021.

As Carnival Phantasm parodied Tsukihime and Fate/stay night characters, Fate/Grand Carnival parodies many of the character relationships and stories from Fate/Grand Order .

Akira Sekine played Ritsuka Fujimaru. Most of the other cast members reprised their roles from the various Fate/Grand Order and Fate projects:

Many of the staff members also worked on the similar Carnival Phantasm project:

In addition, Ayumi Miyakoshi directed the art, and Mio Takekawa was the color key artist. Tomoyuki Kunii was the compositing director of photography. Rie Takahashi , Minami Tanaka , Rumi Okubo , Aoi Yūki , Nao Tōyama , Ayane Sakura , Saori Hayami , Ayako Kawasumi , Kana Ueda , Sakura Tange , and Mai Kadowaki sang the opening theme "Super Affection" as their respective characters.