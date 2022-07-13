Yomawari: Lost in the Dark Game's Trailer Reveals October Launch in West

Game launches in N. America on October 25, Europe/Oceania on October 28

NIS America began streaming on Wednesday a "ghost" trailer for Yomawari 3, a new game in Nippon Ichi Software 's Yomawari horror series, and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in North America on October 25 and in Europe and Oceania on October 28.

The game will get a limited edition that includes a soundtrack, pin set, art card collection, and collector's box.

The game launched for Switch and PS4 in Japan on April 21.

Munenori Hirose directed the game, and Yu Mizokami designed the characters.

Yomawari: The Long Night Collection , the bundle release for the Switch version of Nippon Ichi Software 's Yomawari: Night Alone and Yomawari: Midnight Shadows games, launched in North America and Europe in October 2018.

In the original Yomawari: Night Alone game, players take the role of a little girl who uses a single flashlight to search in the night for her lost sister and dog. The sequel uses a similar concept as the first game, but with two new girls searching for each other.

Nippon Ichi Software developed the first Yomawari game for PS Vita and released it in Japan in October 2015, and NIS America released physical and digital editions for the game in North America and Europe in October 2016. The game also launched worldwide on PC in October 2016.

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows shipped in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in August 2017 and NIS America released the game for PS4, PS Vita and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in October 2017.