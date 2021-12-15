Nippon Ichi Software Announces Yomawari 3 PS4, Switch Game

Trailer reveals April 21 launch

Nippon Ichi Software revealed on Wednesday Yomawari 3, a new game in its Yomawari horror series, for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will launch on April 21, 2022. The company launched a website and streamed a teaser trailer:

Munenori Hirose is directing the game, and Yu Mizokami is designing the characters.

Yomawari: The Long Night Collection , the bundle release for the Switch version of Nippon Ichi Software 's Yomawari: Night Alone and Yomawari: Midnight Shadows games, launched in North America and Europe in October 2018.

In the original Yomawari: Night Alone game, players take the role of a little girl who uses a single flashlight to search in the night for her lost sister and dog. The sequel uses a similar concept as the first game, but with two new girls searching for each other.

Nippon Ichi Software developed the first Yomawari game for PS Vita and released it in Japan in October 2015, and NIS America released physical and digital editions for the game in North America and Europe in October 2016. The game also launched worldwide on PC in October 2016.

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows shipped in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in August 2017 and NIS America released the game for PS4, PS Vita and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in October 2017.

Source: Yomawari 3 game's website via Gematsu