Final Fantasy X Game Gets Kabuki Stage Play Next Spring

TBS announced on Tuesday that it is producing a kabuki stage play adaptation of Square Enix 's Final Fantasy X game that will run at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo in spring 2023. Kabuki actor Onoe Kikunosuke V is credited for planning and directing the play, and will also star in it. Onoe previously co-conceived and starred in the Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind stage play.

Other cast members include Nakamura Shidō II, Onoe Matsuya II, Baishi Nakamura IV, Mantarō Nakamura, Yonekichi Nakamura V, Nakamura Shikan VIII, Kamimura Kichitarō, Nakamura Shinobu, Bandō Hikosaburō VIII, and Bandō Yajūrō.

The Nikkan Sports paper claims that this is the first kabuki play adaptation of a video game.

Square Enix (then Square) released Final Fantasy X for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, and its sequel Final Fantasy X-2 in 2003. Square Enix released Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster , a release that collects and remasters both games in HD, on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in December 2013, and in North America in March 2014. Square Enix also released the collection on the PlayStation 4 in Japan, North America, and Europe in May 2015, and then released it on PC in May 2016, and on the Xbox One and Switch in April 2019.

Sources: Final Fantasy X kabuki stage adaptation's website, Famitsu.com via Otakomu