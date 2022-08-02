Crunchyroll Announces Remake Our Life! Anime's English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of author Nachi Kio and illustrator Eretto 's Remake Our Life! ( Boku-tachi no Remake ) light novel series, on Wednesday.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Dusty Feeney , Jennifer Alyx , Kelsey Maher , Marianne Bray , Rachel Glass , Lexi Nieto , Dylan Mobley , Tristan Bonner , Jason Crawford Jordan , Brandon Solis , Van Barr Jr. , Paul Cline , Nicholas Markgraf , Alex Hom , Anthony DiMascio , and Bruce Carey .

Natalie Rose is directing the English dub . Travis George is the lead ADR engineer, and Matt Grounds is the ADR mix engineer. Katelyn Barr and Clayton Browning are writing the English script, and Barr is also supervising. Brandon Peters is in charge of ADR prep.

The anime premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The story centers on the unsuccessful game director Kyōya Hashiba. His company goes bankrupt, and he ends up returning to his parents' home. He lies in bed thinking about the successful creators of his generation. When he opens his eyes, Kyōya finds that he has gone back in time 10 years to when he started college. He has an opportunity to remake his life, starting as an arts college student. He now lives in a four-person coed share house. Kyōya has the chance to spend his formative years with creators he knows will be famous in the future, but things might not turn out as he expected.

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Akame ga KILL! , Infinite Dendrogram ) directed the anime at feel. Kio was credited as the original creator, and was in charge of the series scripts. Kōsuke Kawamura desgined the characters, and Eretto was credited for the original character designs. Front Wing produced the series.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)