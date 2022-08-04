Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Remake Game for November 11 Release

Trailer streamed for Tactics Ogre's Switch, PS5, PS4, PC remake

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it will release Tactics Ogre: Reborn , a remake of the original Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together strategy role-playing game, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on November 11. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

English

Japanese

The game will get a physical and digital standard edition for Switch, PS5, and PS4. All platforms will get digital premium editions, which include the game's soundtrack.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn will feature updated game design and interface, fully-voiced cutscenes, graphics, and sound. The remake will include unit-by-unit leveling, updated battle AI, quicker battle pace, and autosave.

The new cast includes (English/Japanese):

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together originally launched for the Super Famicom in 1995. The game also got releases on Sega Saturn and PlayStation , the latter of which was the Western debut. A remake of the same name launched for PlayStation Portable in 2010. The first game in the series, Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen , launched for Super Famicom in 1993 and in the West for Super Nintendo in 1995.