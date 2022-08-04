News
Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Remake Game for November 11 Release
posted on by Alex Mateo
Square Enix announced on Thursday that it will release Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a remake of the original Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together strategy role-playing game, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on November 11. The company streamed an announcement trailer:
The game will get a physical and digital standard edition for Switch, PS5, and PS4. All platforms will get digital premium editions, which include the game's soundtrack.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn will feature updated game design and interface, fully-voiced cutscenes, graphics, and sound. The remake will include unit-by-unit leveling, updated battle AI, quicker battle pace, and autosave.
The new cast includes (English/Japanese):
- Max Mittelman/Tomoaki Maeno as Denam Pavel
- Victoria Atkin/Lynn as Catiua Pavel
- Jason Spisak/Noriaki Sugiyama as Vyce Bozeck
Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together originally launched for the Super Famicom in 1995. The game also got releases on Sega Saturn and PlayStation, the latter of which was the Western debut. A remake of the same name launched for PlayStation Portable in 2010. The first game in the series, Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen, launched for Super Famicom in 1993 and in the West for Super Nintendo in 1995.
Source: Square Enix's YouTube channel (link 2) via Gematsu, Hachima Kikо̄