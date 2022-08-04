×
Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Remake Game for November 11 Release

posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer streamed for Tactics Ogre's Switch, PS5, PS4, PC remake

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it will release Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a remake of the original Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together strategy role-playing game, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on November 11. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

English

Japanese

The game will get a physical and digital standard edition for Switch, PS5, and PS4. All platforms will get digital premium editions, which include the game's soundtrack.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn will feature updated game design and interface, fully-voiced cutscenes, graphics, and sound. The remake will include unit-by-unit leveling, updated battle AI, quicker battle pace, and autosave.

The new cast includes (English/Japanese):

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together originally launched for the Super Famicom in 1995. The game also got releases on Sega Saturn and PlayStation, the latter of which was the Western debut. A remake of the same name launched for PlayStation Portable in 2010. The first game in the series, Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen, launched for Super Famicom in 1993 and in the West for Super Nintendo in 1995.

Source: Square Enix's YouTube channel (link 2) via Gematsu, Hachima Kikо̄

