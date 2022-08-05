Sweet Reincarnation Fantasy Pastry Chef Novels Get TV Anime

's fantasy novels center on kid who dreams of being pastry chef

The official Twitter account for publisher TO Books announced on Friday that Nozomu Koryu 's Sweet Reincarnation ( Okashi na Tensei: Saikyō Patishie Isekai Kōrin ) light novels is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

J-Novel Club is releasing Seriko Iida 's manga adaptation of the novels, and it describes the story:

Pastry Mille Morteln, age 9, is both his father's heir and the reincarnation of an unfulfilled pastry chef. While he dreams of a land filled with sweet treats, there's a lot to be done first! From learning how to fight, to controlling his new magical talents and doing his best to defend his village from bandits, and yet all he really wants to do is bake the perfect apple pie... Pastry Mille Morteln has his work cut out for him in Sweet Reincarnation .

Koryū launched the original novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in February 2015, and TO Books will publish the 21st volume in print with illustrations by Yasuyuki Shuri on August 10. Iida launched the manga adaptation on the Comic Corona section of the Nico Nico Seiga service in December 2017, and TO Books will publish the eighth compiled book volume on August 15. J-Novel Club released the sixth manga volume on January 26.

Update: Added information that anime is specifically a television anime. Thanks harushiga.