Tadaichi Nakama, Shinpei Watanabe Each Launch New Manga in Shonen Jump in September

Nakama's Dai Tōkyō Oni Yome Den launches on September 5, Watanabe's Ginka to Ryūna launches on September 12

This year's 39th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that it will launch two new manga in the magazine in September.

Tadaichi Nakama will launch the first new manga Dai Tōkyō Oni Yome Den (The Legend of the Greater Tokyo Demon Bride, pictured right in image above) in the magazine's 40th issue on September 5. Shueisha teases that the "battle comedy" manga will center on a young man who suddenly gets a demon for a bride. The manga will be featured on the cover of the 40th issue, and the first 54-page chapter will have an opening color page. Nakama published a one-shot version of the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2021. Nakama also published the "Mahō Shōnen X" one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017.

Watanabe will launch the second new manga titled Ginka to Ryūna (Ginka and Ryūna, pictured below left in image above) in the magazine's 41st issue on September 12. Weekly Shonen Jump previously published a one-shot manga from Watanabe titled "Peko Peko no Yamai" in April 2021.