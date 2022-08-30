I Kissed My Girlfriend's Little Sister?! Light Novel Series Ends in 4th Volume in September

Author Riku Misora confirmed on Twitter on Sunday that their and illustrator Sabamizore 's I Kissed My Girlfriend's Little Sister?! ( Kanojo no Imōto to Kiss wo Shita. ) light novel series will end in the fourth volume, which will release on September 14.

Tentai Books is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the first volume:

My girlfriend's younger twin sister has somehow become my new stepsister?!

“You sound really nervous right now. You're just so adorable, bro.”

It's been a month since I've started dating Haruka, my first ever girlfriend. We even finally reached first base today—holding hands!

“What a bad boyfriend you are. To think you're daydreaming about your little sister while you're holding hands with your girlfriend, of all people!”

Today's also special for a different reason—my dad's getting remarried, which means I get a new stepsister. Her name is Shigure, and she's pretty much the spitting image of Haruka. That's no surprise though, given that she's actually Haruka's long-lost twin sister! Due to family circumstances, they were split up at birth.

“It's okay, bro. I look exactly like sis does, right down to… well, you know. I don't blame you at all.”

Her presence adds a new, twisted form of love that tangles itself into our protagonist's passionate love life! He can't possibly tell his girlfriend what's been going on!

Be sure to check out this saucy romcom with a raunchy and rather needy stepsister!

SoftBank Creative launched the first volume in Japan in April 2020.

Misora's Chivalry of a Failed Knight and High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! light novel series have both inspired television anime adaptations. Sol Press partially released the Chivalry of a Failed Knight novels in English, and Yen Press is releasing the High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! novels in English.