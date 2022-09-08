Yo-kai Watch World Smartphone Game Ends Service in December

Location-based augmented reality game launched in June 2018

The official website for Level 5 and Gung-Ho Entertainment's Yo-kai Watch World smartphone game announced on Wednesday that the game will end service on December 23 at noon (10:00 a.m. EST).

The game has already stopped selling its in-game currency YD Chips and Premium YD Chips, and the companies will stop offering the game in app stores on December 23. Even after the game ends service, users can still use the app's Yo-kai Encyclopedia, Photo Mode, and other features. However, the companies will take down the game's website and formally stop offering support on February 21, 2023.

The game launched in Japan in June 2018. The game is a location-based smartphone AR (augmented reality) game for the Yo-kai Watch franchise .

The game allows players to befriend, collect, and battle yo-kai, and also has systems that are unique to the world of Yo-kai Watch , such as allowing yo-kai to "possess" other players. Yo-kai who possess other players can travel with them even in faraway locations, and may bring back items and other yo-kai from places that players may not be able to visit. The game has yo-kai that can only be captured in specific regions.

