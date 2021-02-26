Yo-kai Watch TV Anime Starts New Series With Original Main Leads on April 9

TV Tokyo announced on Friday that Yōkai Watch ♪ , a new series in the Yōkai Watch television anime, will premiere on April 9 at 6:25 p.m. JST on six stations affiliated with TV Tokyo . New episodes will air on Fridays.

The new show will feature unique and returning Yo-kai. The comedy will also center on the original series' main characters: fifth-grader Keita (Nate in the English version), ghost butler Whisper, and popular Yo-kai like Jibanyan and Komasan. The original cast members for these four characters are returning for this new series.

The previous anime series to feature Keita was titled Yōkai Watch (with an exclamation mark), which premiered on April 2019. That anime brought back Keita as the main character.

Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N), the most recent Yōkai Watch anime series, premiered in December 2019 with the protagonist Jinpei Jiba on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The Eiga Yōkai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka anime film opened in Japan in December 2019.