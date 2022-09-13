Kirby's Return to Dream Land Remake Soars to Switch in February

Ever wondered what it would be like if Kirby fused with a-style? Now's your chance to find out.

The September 13 Nintendo Direct presentation announced another Kirby title heading to the Nintendo Switch. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe updates the 2011 Wii title while also adding new features. Ever wondered what it would be like if Kirby fused with a Gundam -style mecha ? Now's your chance to find out.

In addition to to Kirby's new Mecha ability, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe has four-player local co-op and minigames to compete against your friends.

Nintendo describes the game:

The tough puff Kirby is back for a 4-player* platforming adventure. Copy enemies' abilities and use their power to attack with a sword, wield a whip, and float with a parasol. You can also laser blast with the new Mecha Copy Ability that makes a series debut! The extra muscle will be handy in finding missing pieces for Magolor's ship, which crash landed on Planet Popstar. Float and fight along with friends on the same system, where each player can control another Kirby or one of Kirby's iconic friends like King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee.