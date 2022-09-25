BlazBlue Game Series Creator, Producer Toshimichi Mori Retires from Arc System Works

BlazBlue fighting game series creator and producer Toshimichi Mori announced on Twitter on Sunday that he has retired from Arc System Works after working for the company for 20 years.

Mori thanked the company, the staff, and all the players who supported him during his time at Arc System Works , adding he hopes to continue to deliver games to players in some way. He also apologized if him leaving Arc System Works makes some fans of the BlazBlue series uneasy.

Mori joined Arc System Works while working on the Guilty Gear X game for a company called PickPack. He then created the BlazBlue fighting game series and served as its scenario writer, illustrator, and producer. He also worked as a designer and producer on the Guilty Gear series.

