Sazae-san Voice Actor Shinsuke Chikaishi Passes Away

Talent agency Mouvement announced on Sunday that voice actor Shinsuke Chikaishi passed away from senility at his home in Tokyo on Wednesday. He was 91.

Chikaishi is perhaps best known as the original voice for the Sazae-san character Masuo Fuguta. He voiced the role from 1969 to 1978. His other major roles include Pukko in Wonder Three , Tetsuhiko Sugimoto in Aitsu to Lullaby: Suiyobi no Cinderella , 005emon in Kaminari Boy Pikkaribee , Tom in King Kong - 00 1/7 Tom Thumb , and Yoshihiko Hasegawa in Roujin Z . He also narrated such works as Goku no Daibōken and Memory . He voiced smaller roles in such works as Monster and The Boy and The Beast . He additionally voiced Inspector Zenigata in one of the pilot films included with the Lupin III: Secret Files OVA .

Chikaishi received a Merit Award at the 7th Annual Seiyū Awards in 2013. The Merit Award is awarded for voice actors who have contributed to many genres, especially foreign works, over the years. Chikaishi performed Japanese dubs for actors Jacky Cooper, Jerry Lewis, James Cagne, and Roddy McDowall . He also was the dub voice actor for Cornelius in the Planet of the Apes film.

Chikaishi also was active in radio and narrated television programs.

Image via Mouvement

Sources: Mouvement, Kyodo via Hachima Kikō