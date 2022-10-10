Akane Torikai's Saturn Return Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga about novelist who loses her friend debuted in January 2019

This year's 45th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine announced on Tuesday that Akane Torikai 's Saturn Return manga will end in two chapters. If there are no breaks, the manga will end on October 24.

The manga launched in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in January 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's compiled book volume on July 29.

The story follows Ritsuko Kaji, a novelist who is having trouble writing. One day, her most trusted male friend Aoi asks her if this is truly what her life is. When Ritsuko wakes up to a phone call, she discovers that Aoi has committed suicide. The life of "loss" that she had always turned away from begins to move...

Torikai made her debut as a manga creator in 2004. Her works include Sensei no Shiroi Uso (Teacher's White Lie), Jigoku no Girlfriend (Girlfriend from Hell), Mandarin Gypsy Cat no Rōjō , and Romance Bōfūiki .

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed Torikai's Sensei's Pious Lie ( Sensei no Shiroi Uso ) manga. The manga ran from 2013-2017.