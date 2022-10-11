×
News
Spy×Family Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan September List

posted on by Alex Mateo
Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball Super, Tokyo Revengers, My Hero Academia also rank in top 20

Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY manga ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for September.

This month's list featured 18 manga volumes, including:

The fifth volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #4 on the list.

NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

