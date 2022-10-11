News
Spy×Family Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan September List
posted on by Alex Mateo
Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball Super, Tokyo Revengers, My Hero Academia also rank in top 20
Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY manga ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for September.
This month's list featured 18 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 8
- #2 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #3 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 17
- #5 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 2
- #6 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #7 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0
- #9 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
- #10 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 3
- #11 — Akira Toriyama and Toyotarō's Dragon Ball Super volume 16
- #12 — Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers Omnibus volumes 3-4
- #13 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 11
- #14 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #15 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
- #16 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 31
- #17 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #18 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 3
- #20 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 4
The fifth volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #4 on the list.
NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)