Sword Art Online Franchise Launches Brand-New Original Film Project

Announced at 10th anniversary event marking launch of fictional in-story game

" Sword Art Online -Full Dive-," the event that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Sword Art Online anime franchise and the online launch of the fictional in-story game, announced on Sunday that the franchise is launching a "brand-new original film project." The announcement did not specify if the new project is animated. The staff describes the film in terms normally used for stories not told in the original work.

Sunday's event had opened with a new video sequence from A-1 Pictures :

Reki Kawahara 's original Sword Art Online light novel series inspired several television anime adaptations and anime films. It has also inspired multiple manga series, games, and a virtual reality demonstration in Japan. Skydance Television announced in August 2018 that it had acquired the global live-action television rights for the franchise from Kadokawa .