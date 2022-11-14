Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits Game Gets Manga

Game's manga serialization starts in December

The December issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine announced on Tuesday that the Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits game will get a manga serialization starting in the magazine's January 2023 issue, which will ship on December 15.

Manga author Shintarō Mugiwara published a special two-part manga for the game in the magazine's November and December issues.

The Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits game is the sequel to the Ace Angler game that Bandai Namco Entertainment released in 2019. The sequel game launched in Japan on October 27, and then launched for Nintendo Switch as a digital download in the U.S. on October 28.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. describes the game:

ACE ANGLER: FISHING SPIRITS introduces players to Marine Medal Mania, an aquarium-themed amusement park where they can explore and experience exciting games among five distinct attractions.

Sources: Monthly Coro Coro Comics December issue and magazine's website



