Naruto's Sakura Voice Actress Chie Nakamura Goes on Hiatus Due to Ulcerative Colitis

Nakamura is already improving with treatment but need time for recuperation

The talent agency Axl One announced on Monday that voice actress Chie Nakamura is going on hiatus for an unspecified period of time. Axl One explained that she had been undergoing diagnosis and treatment for poor health at a hospital since last month. She then was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, or the inflammation of the large intestine that may include ulcers.

Nakamura's health is improving now, but she has to go on hiatus to continue her recuperation. Axel One emphasized that Nakamura's recovery is the first priority, and will notify fans of her future progress.

Nakamura's roles include Sakura Haruno in the Naruto franchise , Nuinokata in Dororo , and Sophitia in the Soul Calibur games.



Sources: Axl One, Comic Natalie