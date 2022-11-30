Disney announced the hybrid live-action/anime fantasy adventure Wonderhatch -Sora-Tobu Ryū no Shima- (Dragons of Wonderhatch, or literally: Wonderhatch: The Island of the Flying Dragons). The live-action segments depict the "real world" while the anime segments depict another world where dragons live. Disney+ will stream the anime in winter 2023.





The main leads are Nagi, a high school girl in the real world, and Tyme, a boy who lives in another world where dragonriders hear the cries of dragons and communicate with them.

Film actress Sena Nakajima plays Nagi, and film actor Daiken Okudaira (live-action Insomniacs After School ) plays Tyme. Yoshito Emmanuelle plays Nagi's friend Son, and Mackenyu Arata plays the dragonrider Akuta.

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul film) is directing the project after spending five years developing it, and Takashi Otsuka ( Precure franchise , One Piece Stampede ) is directing the anime segments. Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland (manga) is drafting the original character designs and concept art.

Update: Sizzle video added.

Studio 4°C Animates Osamu Tezuka 's Phoenix Manga for Disney+ in 2023 Story of girl leaving Earth for promise of new life on another world Disney+ announced on Wednesday that Studio 4°C is animating Phoenix: Eden17 , a new adaptation of Osamu Tezuka 's Phoenix manga for exclusive worldwide streaming (except in Mainland China) on Disney+ in 2023.

The anime follows the girl Romi and her partner as they depart from the devastated Earth and head for a new life on the planet Eden17. However, life has already been made extinct on the new world, so Romi finds herself eking out an even harsher life there.

