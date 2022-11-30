News
Disney+ Presents Hybrid Live-Action/Anime Fantasy Dragons of Wonderhatch for Winter 2023
Disney announced the hybrid live-action/anime fantasy adventure Wonderhatch -Sora-Tobu Ryū no Shima- (Dragons of Wonderhatch, or literally: Wonderhatch: The Island of the Flying Dragons). The live-action segments depict the "real world" while the anime segments depict another world where dragons live. Disney+ will stream the anime in winter 2023.
The main leads are Nagi, a high school girl in the real world, and Tyme, a boy who lives in another world where dragonriders hear the cries of dragons and communicate with them.
Film actress Sena Nakajima plays Nagi, and film actor Daiken Okudaira (live-action Insomniacs After School) plays Tyme. Yoshito Emmanuelle plays Nagi's friend Son, and Mackenyu Arata plays the dragonrider Akuta.
Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul film) is directing the project after spending five years developing it, and Takashi Otsuka (Precure franchise, One Piece Stampede) is directing the anime segments. Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland (manga) is drafting the original character designs and concept art.
